Meta won't say if Ray-Ban Meta photos are used to train AI

TL;DR Meta has refused to confirm whether the company will train its AI models on photos taken by Ray-Ban Meta users.

This comes after the company announced the ability to passively stream video and get assistance from Meta AI.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses have been on the market for a while now, offering support for photo/video capture and AI commands. However, the company is suspiciously quiet about whether it will train its AI models with your Ray-Ban Meta photos.

TechCrunch asked Meta representatives if the company plans to train its AI models on photos from Ray-Ban Meta users. The response was very concerning.

“We’re not publicly discussing that,” said senior director Anuj Kumar.

“That’s not something we typically share externally,” Meta spokesperson Mimi Huggins added. When pressed by TechCrunch, Huggins told the outlet that “we’re not saying either way.”

Would you buy Ray-Ban Meta glasses? 7 votes Yes, I already have a pair 0 % Yes, I would 0 % Maybe, I'm on the fence 0 % No, but I'm open to other brands 43 % No, I'm not keen on smart glasses at all 57 %

This is a worrying response from the company, particularly in light of its track record of mishandling user data. It suggests that Meta is already using photos taken by smart glasses owners to train its AI models or that it refuses to rule out this possibility in the future.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses allow users to take photos and videos, but Meta AI can also harness your camera to give you answers about the world around you. More recently, the company announced the ability to passively stream video and get continuous assistance from Meta AI. But Meta’s reluctance to reveal whether it trains its AI models on your photos means you should really think twice about taking photos and videos and using this new video streaming feature.

