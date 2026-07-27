Meta hits pause on controversial smart glasses subscription plans

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Meta said it is pausing plans to implement rate limits for the conversation focus feature on its smart glasses.

However, the company didn’t rule out the possibility of limits appearing in the future.

Meta clarified that not all premium features will require a subscription, but hinted it may need to recover the cost of selling its smart glasses “at accessible prices.”

Meta’s AI smart glasses include a feature called conversation focus, which is designed to cut background noise and make the person in front of you more audible. The company recently said it would enable rate limits for this particular feature, which was understandably met with widespread criticism. Well, it now looks like the company has finally budged in response to the public outcry.

In a statement to The Verge, Meta said it is pausing the conversation focus “subscription test” after listening to feedback. The company said the feature will continue to be available at no cost through its Early Access Program while it comes up with “a better approach.”

However, there’s still some ambiguity here as Meta only says it’s taking a pause right now, and that it will consider all options before reaching a conclusion. We also see the company laying the groundwork for a potential subscription-based usage system for conversation focus.

Here’s what Meta spokesperson Tyler Yee told the publication: We sell hardware at accessible prices to get AI glasses into the hands of as many people as possible and they pack a lot of value for free, so some premium features will be subscription-based over time. Charging power users for expanded use of premium features is how we sustain this strategy and keep investing in breakthrough capabilities. So while users of Meta’s smart glasses may not have much to worry about in the near term, the company may end up enacting limits on the use of conversation focus in the future. One of the key criticisms of Meta’s initial decision was that conversation focus runs completely on-device, and hence limiting users didn’t make sense. As The Verge points out, conversation focus continues to work even without internet access.

However, Meta seems to suggest that its subscriptions would recover the cost of selling its smart glasses “at accessible prices” rather than any cloud-related costs. On the bright side, the spokesperson confirms that not all premium features will be hidden behind a subscription.

Meta proposed a monthly limit of three hours on the use of conversation focus for free users. Meanwhile, the company said subscribers of the $19.99/month Meta One subscription would have that limit increased to 15 hours per month. What we’re now seeing is the company holding off on this decision temporarily, while not entirely ruling it out for the future.

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