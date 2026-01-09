Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses can now single out a voice in a nosy crowd
2 hours ago
- Meta is rolling out its conversation focus smart glasses feature in early access.
- Conversation focus is meant to amplify the voice of the person you’re talking to to make conversation easier in noisy environments.
- The feature is available to try on Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN glasses.
Most smart glasses aren’t explicitly made to be accessibility tools, but it’s easy to imagine ways they could be used to that end. Take Meta’s conversation focus, which uses smart glasses’ built-in speakers to amplify the voice of the person you’re talking to in noisy environments. The feature was announced months ago, but now, it’s rolling out in a limited test.
Meta announced its conversation focus feature at the company’s Connect event in September, and users have been able to sign up for a waitlist to try it since December. UploadVR spotted today that the feature is actually making its way to users who’ve signed up for Meta’s Early Access program.
Meta says that conversation focus is best used in environments that are noisy, but not “extremely loud” — the feature might help in a crowded restaurant, but it won’t let you have a normal conversation at a loud concert.
Help documentation for conversation focus says it works best when you’re facing the person you’re talking to, and when that person is six feet or less away — so, ideally, it won’t be much use to would-be eavesdroppers. Your glasses will walk you through using the feature the first time it’s activated.
Conversation focus is available now on Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN glasses for users in the Early Access program. You can join Early Access through the Meta AI app or at Meta’s Early Access sign up page.
