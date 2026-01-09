Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses can now single out a voice in a nosy crowd

Most smart glasses aren’t explicitly made to be accessibility tools, but it’s easy to imagine ways they could be used to that end. Take Meta’s conversation focus, which uses smart glasses’ built-in speakers to amplify the voice of the person you’re talking to in noisy environments. The feature was announced months ago, but now, it’s rolling out in a limited test.

Meta announced its conversation focus feature at the company’s Connect event in September, and users have been able to sign up for a waitlist to try it since December. UploadVR spotted today that the feature is actually making its way to users who’ve signed up for Meta’s Early Access program.