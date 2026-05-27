Meta now lets you pay for the pleasure of using Facebook

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR Meta has announced plans for several new paid subscriptions.

Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp plus offer additional functionality for $3 to $4 per month.

Paid plans featuring additional AI functionality and tools for audience growth are also being tested.

Meta is rolling out a handful of new paid subscription plans for several of its services. The company’s announced new Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp Plus plans that add more features to each app. It’s also testing paid subscriptions for Meta AI.

As reported by TechCrunch, Meta Head of Product Naomi Gleit announced the new offerings in a video published this afternoon. Gleit doesn’t get into pricing details, but TechCrunch‘s report says plans for Meta’s individual apps cost $3 to $4 per month, while the company will test AI plans that cost $8 to $20 per month.

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Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus will each cost $4 per month in the US. According to the report, the subscriptions will be geared toward power users, allowing subscribers more granular control over who sees which of their content, as well as better insight into who their posts are reaching. The $3 WhatsApp Plus plan “focuses on personalization and messaging,” with additional themes, exclusive stickers, and more slots for pinned conversations.

These plans will not replace Meta’s Verified program, which offers identity verification and impersonation protection (among other features) for between $15 and $500 per month.

In Singapore, Guatemala, and Bolivia, Meta AI will begin testing plans called Meta One Plus and Meta One Premium next month. The two plans, which will reportedly cost $8 and $20 per month in the US, respectively, apparently come with the same features, though the Premium offering features higher usage limits. Basic Meta AI functionality will remain free for now.

Later this week, Meta’s also planning to launch public testing for two additional Meta One plans, Essential and Advanced, in some markets outside the US. The plans seem tailored to profiles looking to build influence, and include both Verified status as well as exclusive features to help grow audiences.

Unfortunately, unlike a UK-exclusive subscription made available last year, none of the subscriptions announced today seem to remove advertising from your Meta app experience.

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