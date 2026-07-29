Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses are getting smarter with a significant AI model upgrade

Meta

TL;DR Meta is updating the Ray-Ban Display smart glasses with support for the latest Muse Spark AI model.

The update also introduces Neural Handwriting with Meta AI, which lets you write prompts on any flat surface using the Neural Band.

Meta is further adding support for its social media platform Threads and Instagram Instant uploads.

Meta launched the Ray-Ban Display smart glasses last year, featuring a color screen built directly into the lens, and the Meta Neural Band accessory for gestures. While the Ray-Ban Display can already accomplish quite a few tasks thanks to its screen, Meta is now adding more features to that list and introducing support for its latest AI model.

As part of the version 127 update that began rolling out this week, the Ray-Ban Display picks up support for Meta’s latest AI model, dubbed Muse Spark. The company says this new model offers “smarter” responses to queries and a better understanding of what you see in front of you. This updated model will also show better suggestions throughout the day, Meta said in a blog post.

The update further introduces Neural Handwriting with Meta AI, an early access program currently limited to the US and Canada. This is an extension of the existing neural handwriting feature on the Meta Ray-Ban Display, and will let you instantly jump into Meta AI without saying “Hey Meta.”

As you would expect, it works in tandem with the Neural Band and requires users to double-tap their thumb and find the “Write” button on AI Home. From here, you simply need to write your prompt on any surface using nothing but your finger, and Meta AI will take care of the rest.

Additionally, the company is introducing support for its social media platform, Threads, by enabling Ray-Ban Display owners to browse, engage with, or share posts with others using their voice.

Lastly, the AR glasses can now search for popular Instagram Reels by voice, share them with their contacts, and view comments. Meanwhile, Meta is making it easier to share an Instagram Instant using voice commands like “Hey Meta, share an Instant” or “Hey Meta, post an Instant.”

That all makes for some big additions for the Ray-Ban Display smart glasses, which, as we know, sell for as much as the entry-level Google Pixel 10. This cost also includes the Neural Band, which unlocks a wide range of tasks, including neural handwriting.

Follow