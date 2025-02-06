Get ready for a lot more wearables from Meta

Meta’s smart glasses have come a long way since their launch back in 2023. In fact, the company recently announced that over 1 million units were sold in 2024. This success appears to have put some wind behind the social media giant’s sails as it plans to launch six new AI wearables this year.

Business Insider has shared a memo from Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth that was sent to staff in November. The leaked memo, titled “2025: The Year of Greatness,” reveals the company’s plans for 2025.

Bosworth mentions that they want to continue “pushing our advantage,” likely referring to its Ray-Ban smart glasses. It then goes on to reveal that Meta intends to release “half a dozen” more wearables in 2025.

Next year is going to be the most critical year in my 8 years at Reality Labs. We have the best portfolio of products we’ve ever had in market and are pushing our advantage by launching half a dozen more AI powered wearables. We need to drive sales, retention, and engagement across the board but especially in MR. And Horizon Worlds on mobile absolutely has to break out for our long term plans to have a chance. If you don’t feel the weight of history on you then you aren’t paying attention. This year likely determines whether this entire effort will go down as the work of visionaries or a legendary misadventure.

Launching six hardware products in the same year would be a record for the organization. However, it’s important to keep in mind that this memo is a few months old at this point. It’s possible that Meta could have changed its strategy since then.