Get ready for a lot more wearables from Meta
Published on2 hours ago
- A memo from Meta’s CTO has leaked.
- The memo mentions that 2024 was the company’s most successful year to date in regard to hardware.
- Meta says it plans on launching six AI wearables in 2025.
Meta’s smart glasses have come a long way since their launch back in 2023. In fact, the company recently announced that over 1 million units were sold in 2024. This success appears to have put some wind behind the social media giant’s sails as it plans to launch six new AI wearables this year.
Business Insider has shared a memo from Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth that was sent to staff in November. The leaked memo, titled “2025: The Year of Greatness,” reveals the company’s plans for 2025.
Bosworth mentions that they want to continue “pushing our advantage,” likely referring to its Ray-Ban smart glasses. It then goes on to reveal that Meta intends to release “half a dozen” more wearables in 2025.
Next year is going to be the most critical year in my 8 years at Reality Labs. We have the best portfolio of products we’ve ever had in market and are pushing our advantage by launching half a dozen more AI powered wearables. We need to drive sales, retention, and engagement across the board but especially in MR. And Horizon Worlds on mobile absolutely has to break out for our long term plans to have a chance. If you don’t feel the weight of history on you then you aren’t paying attention. This year likely determines whether this entire effort will go down as the work of visionaries or a legendary misadventure.
Launching six hardware products in the same year would be a record for the organization. However, it’s important to keep in mind that this memo is a few months old at this point. It’s possible that Meta could have changed its strategy since then.
But if it does release all six products, what will these wearables be? There are reports that the company wants to launch a new pair of Ray-Ban Meta glasses with a built-in display. It’s also believed we could get Oakley-styled AR glasses for athletes codenamed Hypernova. We also know that Meta is working on Project Orion, which was shown off during the Meta Connect conference.
AI wearables are having a moment in the industry right now. Google, Apple, and Samsung are also all working on their own AI-powered headsets and glasses. But as Bosworth alluded to, Meta has the inside track at the moment.