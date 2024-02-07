How to cast your Meta Quest 3 to a TV or PC

Some VR games, like Beat Saber, are best as a shared experience. That’s where casting your Meta Quest 3 to an external display such as your TV or PC monitor comes in. Luckily it’s pretty easy to do, so keep reading and we’ll explain how.

You can cast live footage from your Quest 3 to any TV that supports Google Cast. You don’t actually need a Chromecast — many TVs have the underlying technology built in. Roku media streamers also support Google Cast.

In any scenario, you’ll want to make sure you have a fast Wi-Fi network. Casting live video is demanding, all the more so if there’s a lot of fast-moving action as in something like Beat Saber, Pavlov, or Superhot VR.

If your Quest can’t see your TV, it could be because the latter connected to a different network ID (SSID) than your phone, say if your home uses separate SSIDs for its 2.4 and 5GHz bands. Use your TV’s settings to check that it’s connected to the same SSID.

If you don’t have a TV, or it’s simply preferable for something like Twitch streaming, you can always cast to a PC. The process is quite different, though.

On your PC, open oculus.com/casting in Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge and log into your Meta account. You may be able to use a browser like Firefox or Opera, but Meta’s tech wasn’t design around them.

Put on your Quest 3 and press the Meta (moebius) button on your controllers to open the universal menu.

on your controllers to open the universal menu. Select Camera > Cast > Computer to begin sharing.

> > to begin sharing. To stop casting, use Camera > Casting > Stop Casting on your Quest.

As with casting to a TV, make sure your Quest and computer are on the same Wi-Fi network. If your Quest can’t see your PC, it could be that it’s connected to a separate network ID (SSID). You’ll want strong Wi-Fi bandwidth as well to ensure casting appears smooth.