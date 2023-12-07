Meta launches Imagine, a standalone AI image generator

TL;DR Meta’s Imagine AI image generator tool is launching as a standalone product.

Users in the US can use text prompts to generate images through their desktop or mobile browser.

Previously, Imagine was available only through the Meta AI virtual assistant in chat apps.

Like every company in Silicon Valley, Meta is also betting big on AI. Alongside the announcement of the broader rollout of its Meta AI assistant across WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger, the company has also announced that it is launching Imagine, its AI image generator, as a standalone product for users in the US.

When we talk of AI image generators, the top picks are usually Midjourney and DALL-E. The issue with both is that they are a bit complex for the average user and also cost money. Meta’s Imagine AI image generator is currently free to use, and it opts for a simpler interface that presents the user with nothing but a text box and a generate button.

Imagine was already used in Meta AI chats but has now graduated beyond your chat window. Users in the US can access Meta’s AI image generator at imagine.meta.com. You can even access it on your mobile.

Imagine uses tech from Emu, Meta’s image foundation model. The announcement notes that Meta will be adding invisible watermarking to Imagine for increased transparency and traceability around the AI origins of the images it generates. The watermark is applied with a deep-learning model and can be detected by a corresponding model. It is also resilient to common image manipulations like cropping, color change, screenshots, and more.

In the future, Meta will also bring its invisible watermarking to its other products that deploy AI-generated images.

Have you tried out Meta's Imagine AI image generator? 14 votes Yes, I've tried it, and it is surprisingly good. 14 % Yes, I've tried it, but it's quite limited in scope and not as useful as others. 29 % No, I will stick with Midjourney and DALL-E. 57 %

