You can now talk to AI on WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram

TL;DR Meta is rolling out Meta AI in chats for all users in the US across WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

Users can already use the AI bot to generate images in chats, but they can now use it to quickly iterate upon AI-generated images.

Meta is also opening up its AI image generation tool to mobile and desktop users in the US.

AI is taking over the world in mostly good ways so far. You can find AI tools for practically every task, and every app and service is building AI into itself. Social network giant Meta is also building AI into its platforms, and you can now try it out on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

Meta has announced that Meta AI, its virtual assistant, is now available to users in the US for interaction across the company’s primary messenger apps. To interact with Meta AI, start a new message and select Create an AI chat on WhatsApp, Messenger, or Instagram. You can also type @MetaAI in a group chat, followed by the command you want the assistant to help you with. If you use the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, you can also say “Hey Meta” out loud.

Meta highlights that users are enjoying the AI’s text-to-image generation features. Meta AI on Messenger and Instagram now has a new feature called reimagine that takes an AI-generated image and allows your friends in group chats to iterate upon it with further text prompts. They simply need to press and hold on the generated image and add the prompt text to create a revision.

Meta AI can also be used to discover Reels now. You can now ask to be shown videos in your Meta AI chat, and you will be served relevant reels that serve your search query.

On Facebook, Meta AI can help you create birthday greetings, edit your Feed posts, and draft an introduction for your Facebook Dating profile. Meta is also testing ways to easily create and share AI-generated images on Facebook, like using AI to convert images from landscape to portrait orientation to make it easier to share on Stories.

Meta AI is being used to allow creators to respond to their community messages more efficiently. For creators who are part of the test, Meta AI will help draft relevant replies for DMs.

Meta is also using Meta AI outside of chats. The LLM tech behind the assistant is being used to give people options for AI-generated suggestions for post comments, community chat topics in groups, serve search results, and even enhance product descriptions in Shops.

AI image generation is also being made available in the US on desktop and mobile, and you can access the same at imagine.meta.com.

Have you tried out Meta AI? Let us know your experience with it in the comments below!

