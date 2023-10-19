DALL-E 3: Release date, features, pricing, and more

Zak Khan / Android Authority

OpenAI, the innovative tech company behind ChatGPT, recently announced the upcoming launch of the next major update of DALL-E. For those unfamiliar, DALL-E is an image-generation tool that allows users to create images based on text-based prompts. While the first version launched in January 2021, OpenAI finally launched DALL-E 3 to the general public — with a few caveats.

This guide details the new features users should expect in DALL-E 3, the tool’s launch date, pricing, and other frequently asked questions.

When is DALL-E 3 coming out? DALL-E 3 officially launched on August 20, 2023, exclusively for researchers. As of October, the new version of the AI image generator received a wider release, though it is only available publicly through Microsoft’s Bing Chat. Additionally, only ChatGPT Plus users have access to this feature. It is unclear when — or if — DALL-E 3 will be released outside of Bing Chat or to nonsubscribers.

What’s new in DALL-E 3?

Improved accuracy DALL-E 3’s most significant update from previous versions is its improved accuracy and faster speed when generating images from text. Its goal is to limit the hassle of generating images by rendering more detailed, expressive, and specific images that align more closely with a user’s specifications.

Brainstorming assistance The system is built natively from ChatGPT, which means quicker prompt refinement and easy image adjustments. As a result, users can consult directly with ChatGPT as a “brainstorming partner” to assist in coming up with image ideas.

Safety and legal protocols DALL-E 3 focuses more on its safety protocols, including preventing the generation of images that feature adult, violent, or hateful imagery. To avoid copyright infringement, DALL-E 3 will also decline to generate any images that resemble living public figures or directly imitate the style of living artists.

Integration with Bing Interestingly enough, DALL-E 3 can be used directly through Microsoft’s search engine, Bing. This feature was just rolled out in early October and can be accessed now. It is available through Bing Chat rather than being powered by a stand-alone tool. Note that this feature is only available for ChatGPT Plus users, who must pay a monthly subscription.

Ability to opt-out Like all AI models, DALL-E 3 learns from publicly available data, such as images and text. The model assimilates data and utilizes it to create all-new images inspired by its previously acquired data. Not all artists wish for their data to be used by DALL-E 3. Therefore, OpenAI has provided two options for content owners to opt out of having their images used as training data. They can opt-out by either filling out this online form or blocking the GPTBot, a web crawler designed to gather training info, from accessing their site.

DALL-E 2 vs DALL-E 3: How do they compare?

According to OpenAI, the most significant change and improvement from DALL-E 2 to DALL-E 3 is that the new version is markedly better at understanding text prompts, specifically longer ones. DALL-E 3 has also apparently improved in areas that previously posed problems for image generation tools, like hands and text.

As mentioned, DALL-E 3 also has a greater safety protocol system than previous iterations, rejecting specific prompts that it deems offensive, explicit, or infringing on copyright.

DALL-E 3 also adds the ability to consult directly with ChatGPT to assist users with brainstorming image prompt ideas, another feature that DALL-E 2 lacked.

How much will DALL-E 3 cost? DALL-E 3 is available to users via ChatGPT Plus, a subscription service that will cost $20 per month. The subscription includes unlimited access to both ChatGPT and DALL-E 3.

FAQs

Can you use DALL-E 3 images commercially? Yes. As a user, you have full commercial rights to all images generated with DALL-E 3. These rights include selling, reprinting, and merchandising.

Can you use DALL-E 3 for free? No. DALL-E 3 is not free to use. Users must subscribe to ChatGPT Plus, which is a monthly subscription service. It will cost $20 per month.

Can anyone use DALL-E 3? Yes, currently DALL-E 3 is available for public use but only through Bing Chat. This feature can only be used by those who subscribe to ChatGPT Plus.

How does DALL-E 3 work? As a text-based image generator, DALL-E 3 functions quite simply. Users enter a text prompt, and DALL-E 3 will generate an image based on your prompt. While users enter prompts as short or as long as they wish, longer prompts will usually result in images that align more closely with one’s concept. DALL-E 3 works alongside ChatGPT, so users can utilize it to make the process of crafting AI-generated art easier and more efficient.

