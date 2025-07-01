Leaked render reveals Meta's Hypernova smart glasses and wristband controller

TL;DR A newly leaked render shows off Meta’s upcoming “Hypernova” smart glasses alongside its wrist controller accessory.

Hypernova is expected to feature a screen in the right lens, an upgraded camera, and the ability to launch apps for taking photos and accessing maps. Users will also be able to see notifications.

The “Ceres” neural wristband will reportedly power gesture-based controls for the device.

Hypernova is expected to cost $1,000–$1,400 and is said to be coming by the end of the year.

Meta’s smart glasses with Ray-Ban have been a runaway hit, and the company is doubling down with more style variants. Beyond these, the company is also rumored to be working on a higher-end version of the smart glasses with a built-in screen, which is expected to launch by the end of the year. These glasses, codenamed Hypernova, have now leaked, giving us our first look at the next generation of Meta’s AI smart glasses.

Leaker Arsène Lupin has shared a render of a pair of smart glasses and a wrist accessory, claiming the pair to be the upcoming Meta Hypernova glasses.

Granted, this is a rather low-resolution render, but it at least gives us a fair look at the wrist accessory. What is this wrist accessory, you ask? A previous report claims that the Hypernova glasses will come with a “neural” wristband controller, codenamed Ceres. These controllers were in the works for Meta’s Orion AR glasses, but they could also seemingly be used by Hypernova to recognize hand gestures such as rotating the hand to scroll through apps, and pinching fingers and thumb to select items. It’s unclear if the pictured wristband controller is the Ceres controller, but it likely is.

As for the Hypernova glasses themselves, they don’t look all that different from the current generation Meta Ray-Bans, but previous leaks suggest these include a built-in screen. The monocular screen will only be visible in the lower-right quadrant on the right lens, but we can’t make out the screen in this low-resolution render.

When turned on, the display will show a home screen comprised of circular icons laid out horizontally, similar to the app dock that we see on a lot of devices. Users will be able to use dedicated apps to take pictures, view photos, and even access maps. Other expected functions are said to include notification support for phone apps, including WhatsApp and Messenger.

These glasses are said to be controlled using hand gestures using Ceres and capacitive touch on the sides of the frame. Meta is also said to be working to upgrade the camera on board the glasses.

Meta’s Hypernova smart glasses are expected to be priced between $1,000 and $1,400. The final price (and potentially the final marketing name) will be decided closer to the announcement. Meta is also said to be already working on a second-generation version of the product, codenamed Hypernova 2, which will have two screens but won’t come out until at least 2027.

