Meta’s $59 smart glasses stand is missing the one thing you need to power it

TL;DR Meta has launched a $59 standalone Charging Stand alongside its expanded smart glasses lineup.

The dock features a premium stainless steel body, silicone base, and comes in Natural Titanium or black finishes.

Meta ships the $59 dock without a USB-C cable or wall adapter.

Meta is hoping to make its smart glasses a permanent feature of your face, but its latest accessory shows the company is also adopting some of Big Tech’s most annoying habits. Along with its now-expanded in-house smart glasses lineup, the company also just quietly rolled out an official standalone Charging Stand.

The company recently branched out from its exclusive Ray-Ban partnership, launching its own self-branded Meta Glasses lineup — including the new $299 Fury and Adventurer models — on top of its existing eyewear portfolio. Unlike traditional smart glasses that are charged by placing them in a case, this new dock treats them more like a smartwatch.

The stand itself doesn’t look like cheap plastic junk. It combines a premium stainless steel metal shell with a grippy silicone rubber footpad that won’t slide around on your nightstand (via The Verge). But it’s still a reassuringly hefty 108 grams on a tiny 28.3mm by 49.8mm footprint. You can pick one up in Natural Titanium or black to match your desktop aesthetic.

Unlike the portable charging case, however, this accessory isn’t meant for travel. It has to be permanently plugged in via USB-C, so it’s more of a permanent fixture on your desk or nightstand.

You get pretty quick turnaround times. Pop your glasses on the dock with the temple arms closed, and the built-in LED indicator tells you exactly what’s going on. It blinks white to let you know it’s powered on, glows orange when charging, and glows solid green when you’re ready to go. It promises to juice your frames up to 50% in just 20 minutes, with a full 100% charge taking just over an hour.

Compatibility is limited. The stand is compatible with a number of Meta’s existing smart glasses, including the Ray-Ban Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner models. It also works with some of the newer display-free glasses from Meta. The accessory is not compatible with Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses and Oakley Meta Vanguard models.

The real kicker here is the absence of out-of-the-box power options. This purchase of $59 is only for the stand and nothing else. A USB-C cable and wall adapter are not included in the box. If you don’t have a spare USB-PD-certified brick and wire lying around, Meta will sell you its official 1-meter USB-C cable for $25 and an 18W power adapter for $40.

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