Meta's newest smart glasses ditch Ray-Ban for a better price tag

TL;DR Meta has announced three new pairs of smart glasses, its first without legacy eyewear branding partnerships.

The glasses start at $299, undercutting the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta glasses.

The $399 Starfire Kylie Edition glasses come with the option to respond to voice input in an AI-generated rendition of Kylie Jenner’s voice.

Meta has launched a handful of new smart glasses without branding partners like Ray-Ban. The new models start at $299, undercutting the least expensive of the second-gen Ray-Ban Meta glasses by $80.

The newly announced Meta Adventurer and Meta Fury both feature square designs and start at $299, while the Starfire Kylie Edition, designed in collaboration with Kylie Jenner, comes in more of a Y2K-styled oval shape for $399. The latter model also comes with the option to have the glasses synthesize Jenner’s voice for its audio output.

Each of the new pairs comes equipped with a 12-megapixel camera and six microphones. While all of Meta’s new self-branded glasses were designed in-house and don’t feature branding from legacy glasses labels like Ray-Ban or Oakley, CNN notes that Meta still works with Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica to source lenses for its new glasses. The glasses’ AI features are powered by Meta’s new Muse Spark model.

As with previous models, the new glasses feature a recording LED, and Meta says that they can’t record when the glasses detect the indicator is obscured or has been tampered with.

Meta’s newest glasses are all available now through Meta’s online storefront. The social media giant is still selling its older smart glasses built with legacy eyewear partners, too.

Follow