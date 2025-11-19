This Nintendo DS emulator finally plays nicely with DSi games

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR The team behind the MelonDS app has released version 1.1 of the Nintendo DS emulator.

This update brings major improvements to Nintendo DSi emulation, as well as cheat database support.

The new update isn’t available via the unofficial Android port just yet.

The MelonDS emulator is one of the more comprehensive Nintendo DS emulators on the market, and the team released the gigantic version 1.0 update a year ago. Now, the team is back with the release of version 1.1 of MelonDS.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The MelonDS team announced version 1.1 on Reddit this week, and there’s great news if you’ve been wanting to play Nintendo DSi games. For one, the emulator now supports high-level emulation of the DSi’s digital signal processor (DSP). That’s a big deal because the emulator previously dropped down to single-digit frame rates when running games that harness the DSP. Other notable DSi-related additions include microphone input support and higher-quality audio support.

Otherwise, the updated emulator now has cheat database support, a variety of bug fixes, and a fix for glitches at high resolutions.

The good news is that MelonDS version 1.1 is available on Windows, MacOS, and Linux. Unfortunately, this new version still isn’t available via the unofficial Play Store port for Android. So our fingers are crossed that these improvements and fixes come to mobile devices sooner rather than later.

Follow