This Nintendo DS emulator just got a huge update, but there's bad news for Android users

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR Popular Nintendo DS emulator melonDS just released version 1.0.

New features include better upscaling, local co-op, and multi-window support.

It’s available now for PC, Linux, and Mac, but there is no news about an Android version yet.

The popular Nintendo DS emulator melonDS just hit version 1.0, with a ton of new features and optimizations. This is one of the few DS emulators that’s still under active development, and it may soon leap ahead of long-established emulators like DraStic and DeSmuME.

One of the biggest new features here is LAN support for local co-op. However, the developer notes that at this phase you’ll need a speedy ethernet connection for the best results, and even Wi-Fi may lead to staggered performance. There’s still no netplay, but it is on the way.

Another big new feature is multi-window support. For the Nintendo DS specifically, this means you can have the top screen in one window and the bottom screen in another. Other emulators have had this feature for years, but it’s a game-changer for DS emulation.

This update puts melonDS right up there with established emulators like DeSmuME and DraStic.

The update also includes a new OpenGL renderer that both produces more accurate graphics and enables upscaling. Previously you had to choose between accurate rendering without upscaling or upscaling with graphical glitches. Now you can get the best of both worlds.

You can download melonDS for Windows, Linux, and Mac on the official downloads page. The version of melonDS emulator on the Play Store is an unofficial port that hasn’t been updated since late 2023. Hopefully the large amount of changes in this update prompts the developer to give it a refresh soon.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments