Your Android-powered car could soon make video calls from the middle of nowhere

TL;DR MediaTek has demonstrated the world’s first 5G NR NTN satellite video call designed for cars.

The tech also enables video streaming, app usage, and full internet connectivity.

Cars running Android Automotive and other in-car platforms could start shipping with this satellite connectivity around 2027 or 2028.

At MWC 2026, MediaTek revealed that it has successfully demonstrated what it claims is the world’s first 5G NR NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) video call for automotive use. In simple terms, this is high-speed satellite connectivity powerful enough to handle video calls in your car, even when there’s no cellular network available.

While this tech won’t show up in production vehicles tomorrow, MediaTek says the solution is ready right now and already being marketed to automakers, with cars expected to ship with it around 2027 or 2028. The company also told us to expect to see the tech on vehicles running Android Automotive, as well as on other in-car platforms.

Satellite connectivity in cars isn’t new, but it’s rare and usually limited to emergency SOS or basic messaging. MediaTek’s approach is very different.

Using 5G NR NTN, the same 5G standard adapted for satellites, the company says cars will be able to make video calls, run apps, and stream videos in remote areas. Think road trips through mountains, deserts, or rural highways.

MediaTek also confirmed it already has auto partners lined up, but wouldn’t say who they are.

Alongside the satellite demo, MediaTek announced a new automotive telematics chipset with modem-level AI designed to keep connections stable.

The company is also pushing its latest Dimensity Auto smart cockpit platform. It’s built on a 3nm automotive-grade process and promises faster, smoother infotainment systems capable of things like console-level gaming and next-gen voice assistants.

