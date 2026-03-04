More Android phones could soon get their own version of Pixel’s Camera Coach

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR MediaTek and vivo are collaborating on an on-device, real-time Camera AI Agent for Dimensity 9500 phones.

The agent uses a vision-language model to recognize scenes and suggest “vivo Signature Effects” and composition tips.

The feature is expected to debut soon on the vivo X300 series in China.

MediaTek announced its collaboration with OPPO for its Omni models during its AI keynote at MWC 2026, but that’s not the only collaboration in store. The SoC maker is also collaborating with vivo for an on-device real-time Camera AI Agent that will help and guide users in taking better photos with their phone. To us, that sounds a lot like Pixel’s Camera Coach feature, but tailored for MediaTek 9500-powered vivo smartphones.

MediaTek revealed it has brought the first millisecond-level real-time VLM (vision-language model) to the Dimensity 9500, which powers the Camera AI Agent. The AI Agent uses multimodal scene understanding to determine what is displayed in the camera viewfinder, recognize the scene, and then offer dozens of vivo Signature Effects the user can apply to their photo before capturing it, enhancing the result.

The AI Agent also acts like a Pro-level shooting guide, helping the user with auto-composition, smart styling, and more.

The Camera AI Agent feature is coming soon to vivo’s Dimensity 9500-powered phones in China. More information about its functionality will be revealed soon. The vivo X300 and vivo X300 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC.

