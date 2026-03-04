MediaTek-powered Find X9 series could get OPPO's take on Gemini Live

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR MediaTek revealed its collaboration with OPPO to integrate the Omni multimodal LLM on Dimensity 9500-powered phones.

The Omni model enables seamless interaction via text, speech, images, and video, enhancing features like Live Q&A using the chip’s integrated NPU.

OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will receive new AI capabilities such as OPPO AI Translate and AI Portrait Glow via a future Color OS update.

At MediaTek’s AI keynote during MWC 2026, the SoC manufacturer revealed its collaboration with OPPO to bring its on-device Omni model to Dimensity 9500-powered phones.

Omni model is a multimodal LLM that enables seamless interaction through text, speech, images, and video, and powers use cases such as Live Scene Understanding to usher in a more interactive Live Q&A experience on supported phones. Think of it as Gemini Live-like functionality that takes specific advantage of the Dimensity 9500’s integrated NPU.

Beyond its Omni model collaboration, MediaTek and OPPO confirmed that the Find X9 series will get AI features like OPPO AI Translate and OPPO AI Portrait Glow in a future Color OS update.

As the name implies, AI Translate provides a fast and reliable LLM for text-to-text generation, enabling translation features. AI Portrait Glow uses AI to restore lighting and clarity in portrait photos.

The OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, so you can expect these phones to get these features in the future.

