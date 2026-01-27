Don't scan another unknown QR code without running it by this threat detector

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR McAfee’s latest Scam Detector update focuses on stopping scams before you click, scan, or reply.

Real-time QR code scanning is a major upgrade, helping users avoid fake login pages and malware-filled sites instantly.

Improved social message analysis makes it easier to catch scams that look like normal conversations.

Online scams keep getting more advanced and harder to notice. Scammers use tricks like fake QR codes on restaurant tables and urgent messages from hacked social accounts to blend in with daily digital life. McAfee wants to tackle this growing problem with a new update to its Scam Detector service.

McAfee just announced big improvements to its Scam Detector tool, like instant QR code scam checks and better protection for social messaging apps. Now, instead of only reacting after a scam happens, the software helps right when you’re about to click, scan, or reply. If you’ve ever paused before clicking a strange link or scanning a code in public, this update is meant for you.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Scam Detector itself isn’t new. McAfee introduced it in 2025 as part of its broader effort to modernize digital security. Back then, the focus was mostly on identifying risky emails and text messages. But scammers didn’t stay in one lane. They moved into QR codes, private messages, and subtle social engineering tactics that don’t always involve obvious malware links.

One of the most important additions is real-time QR code analysis. QR codes were supposed to make life easier, from menus to payment systems. Unfortunately, they’ve also become an easy way for criminals to redirect users to fake login pages or malware-filled websites. McAfee’s system now scans these codes instantly and warns users before they land on a dangerous site.

McAfee has also made Scam Detector better at spotting scams in social messages. Today’s scams often look like regular conversations and can come from accounts that seem to be friends or coworkers. There isn’t always a clear sign to watch for, which makes them tough to catch. The updated system now looks at how people communicate and the context of messages to spot suspicious activity, even if there’s no link.

McAfee says these new protections will be available to everyone with a core subscription starting this spring, with no extra cost.

This update is part of McAfee’s bigger plan to use AI to fight new digital threats. The company already works on deepfake detection, identity monitoring, and automated scam analysis, and has been recognized for its AI-based security solutions. The changes to Scam Detector show how this technology is now helping in real, everyday situations.

Follow