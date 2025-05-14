Material 3 on Wear OS is proof we’ll never have square smartwatches again

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Google is bringing a fresh coat of paint to the Wear OS platform with Material 3 Expressive. The design is loaded with dynamic theming and fluid animations, but one thing is clearer than ever to me and everyone here on the Android Authority team: Wear OS is all in on circular smartwatches — no square pegs shall pass these round holes!

If you had to buy a Wear OS smartwatch, which shape would you prefer? 96 votes Round: Classic watch look 64 % Square: More screen, easier to read 21 % No preference: I care more about features 16 %

At yesterday’s Android Show, Google premiered the next evolution of Android’s design language. Scheduled to land with Android 16, the new Material 3 Expressive introduces key refinements across Android and Wear OS. On the wrist, the design is built from the ground up for round screens. Updated menus and animations follow the natural curve of circular displays, featuring energetic, shape-morphing elements and tappable buttons that stretch to the circular edges for a cleaner, more efficient layout. Everything about the update is optimized for a classic round watch shape. Even Google’s own blog post emphasizes this, stating: “On your watch, Material 3 Expressive’s design centers the round display.” This isn’t just a visual flourish, it’s a strategic decision.

Every element of Material 3 Expressive on Wear OS optimizes a circular smartwatch display.

In contrast to Apple’s square-faced Apple Watch, Google appears to be officially consolidating the look and feel of its ecosystem. We’ve seen this trend progressing, with almost zero squared-off Wear OS options available for years. Yet, we also saw rumors here and there of potential options making their way back to our wrists. Before the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 launched in 2024, we even got our hopes up that there might be a square variant introduced (and no, the squircle Ultra doesn’t count). Actually, the squircle of the Ultra should’ve answered this question already last year: If there was ever a watch that clearly wanted to be square/rectangular, it’s Samsung’s big Galaxy Watch Ultra, yet even that had to awkwardly shape-shift to fit a round display.

When we polled our readers, 1 in 5 said they’d prefer a square smartwatch, proving the demand is still there, even if it’s niche. Technically, rectangles and square screens fit more data, and square builds fit tech components more efficiently. I’d never want a smartwatch market of only square options, but I would love to see some Wear OS variety. However, the new Material 3 all but shutters the Wear OS platform’s history of experimenting with rectangular designs and dashes our hopes of ever swiping through tiles and scrolling Fitbit stats on a rectangular display.

Despite the pros of a square design, Wear OS watches are unlikely to feature one going forward.

From a UX perspective, designing for one screen shape makes sense. Consistency means fewer layout compromises and more consistent app performance. It also facilitates a visually harmonious experience across devices and gives developers clear direction. On that front, I’m happy to see Google make the most of the design it’s committed to, rather than just slapping an ill-fitting boxy UI into a circle for posterity. Aside from the sacrifice of a square future, the Expressive update is an attractive one. Combining tighter battery optimizations and design tweaks aimed at circular usability, this release might even be the most refined version of Wear OS yet.

To this end, I’m excited to see the new design language in practice later this year. Yet, if you were holding out for a rugged square Pixel Watch or a rugged, sport square Galaxy Watch, the update might not be good news. It seems Apple’s unofficial chokehold on the form factor is here to stay.