This Android tablet is so thin it may make your phone look chunky

Huawei

TL;DR HUAWEI has launched the MatePad Pro Max.

The company claims it’s the world’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch plus tablet at 4.7mm thick and 499g.

The tablet is said to deliver 20% higher overall performance and 30% better heat dissipation than the MatePad Pro 2025.

The MatePad Pro Max will start at £999.99 (~$1,358).

If you’re on the market for a new tablet, the usual choices are likely Apple, Samsung, and a few others. For those willing to venture outside of those boundaries, HUAWEI’s hoping it can lure you in with the biggest selling point of its latest tablet. The company is betting big on the MatePad Pro Max’s thinness and weight winning you over.

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HUAWEI has launched the MatePad Pro Max, which it claims is the world’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch plus tablet. According to HUAWEI’s own measurements, the tablet is only 4.7mm thick and weighs 499g. The PaperMatte edition is slightly heavier, weighing in at 509g. For comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is 5.1mm thick and weighs around 692g.

Included in this package is a 13.2-inch 3K flexible OLED display with 3.55mm thin bezels. This display also offers a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,600 nits of brightness, and 1440Hz PWM dimming. You can also opt for the PaperMatte display, which is HUAWEI’s paper-like anti-glare screen.

Huawei

Despite its slender build, it appears the company managed to squeeze in more power and better cooling. According to the brand, this new tablet delivers 20% higher overall performance and 30% better heat dissipation than the MatePad Pro 2025. It did this by adopting a top and bottom dual VC cooling chamber and centrally positioning the mainboard layout to allow even heat dissipation in all directions.

Additionally, the MatePad Pro Max features a 10,400mAh battery that’s said to offer 14.5 hours of local video playback. That battery supports 40W reverse wireless charging as well. You can also expect a 50MP rear camera and a 12MP 90-degree FOV front camera. Not to mention a six-speaker crossover system with quad-driver bass and four microphones.

As for features, you’ll get a suite of productivity tools, like Live Multitask, system-level call noise cancelation, and more. There’s also a host of AI features, including Handwriting Assistant, Equation Calculation, and Best Expression. And for artists, there’s the GoPaint app, which offers 150 brush types.

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro Max will be available in two configurations: 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It will also be available in two color options: Blue and Space Gray. This new premium tablet will go on sale starting at £999.99 (~$1,358). You can also choose to pick up its Glide Keyboard accessory and folio cover.

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