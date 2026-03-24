Did your Pixel automations suddenly break? It's not just you

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Pixel users on Reddit are reporting that location-based Rules aren’t triggering after the March update.

Complaints span multiple devices, suggesting it’s not limited to one Pixel model or series.

For most users, removing and re-adding the automations doesn’t solve the problem.

Google’s March Pixel update brought plenty of new features, but it hasn’t all gone off without a hitch. We’ve already seen incidents of lock-screen freezes following the update, and now online reports suggest a more subtle feature may have run into trouble for some users.

Do you use Rules on your Pixel phone? 330 votes Yes 18 % No 48 % I don't have a Pixel 34 %

According to posts on Reddit (1, 2), some Pixel owners say location-based Rules on their phones are no longer triggering as expected after installing the March update. These reports come from users across multiple devices, including recent flagships like the Pixel 10 Pro and older devices, suggesting it’s not limited to a single model or series.

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Pixel’s built-in Rules feature lets you automate certain actions based on location or Wi-Fi networks — like switching your phone to silent when you get to work or turning the ringer back on when you leave home. It’s easy to set up and can be very useful as part of your regular routine, until it stops working.

In both threads, users describe similar behavior: their Rules are still set up correctly, location permissions are enabled, but nothing happens when they arrive at or leave a saved place. A few people say they’ve tried recreating their setups or toggling relevant settings, without any luck. However, at least one user reported that re-adding the rule worked for them.

It’s not clear how widespread this issue is, and these reports remain limited to online user discussions. Still, the timing alongside the March update suggests this could be another small regression tied to the latest software. If your Pixel has stopped switching modes automatically, let us know about it in the comments.

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