This huge 7-inch gaming handheld launches soon with a bargain price tag

TL;DR The MANGMI Pocket Max will go on sale on February 6, starting at $199 for the first week.

It features a 7-inch 144Hz OLED screen, full-size controls, and a Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Orders made after February 12 won’t be shipped until after the Chinese New Year holiday.

MANGMI’s sophomore gaming handheld, following the wildly successful AIR X, has been highly anticipated, but today we finally got the last piece of the puzzle: pricing. The MANGMI Pocket Max will launch later this week with Super Early Bird pricing starting at $199.

That price will be in effect from February 6-12, after which pricing will increase to $219. However, that’s listed as Early Bird pricing, jumping to a final retail price of $239 at some point in the future.

The Pocket Max faces still competition from the Odin 2 Portal, which is currently on sale.

Similar to the AYANEO Pocket S Mini, shipping will be affected by the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday. Orders placed during the Super Early Bird period will ship within 48 hours, but orders placed after February 12 won’t resume shipping until February 24.

The MANGMI Pocket Max is set to be one of the largest Android gaming handhelds on the market, with an impressive 7-inch 144Hz OLED panel. It pairs this with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

One of the most unique aspects of the Pocket Max is the modular controls. It has the option to swap the D-pad and buttons between soft membrane and clicky microswitch modules. It ships with membrane modules, with the alternatives running an extra $12. The sticks are not swappable, but they are full-size TMR sticks, which are rarely seen on gaming handhelds.

Despite the relatively aggressive pricing, the MANGMI Pocket Max is launching at a rather inopportune moment. It’s largely billed as a cheaper alternative to the most popular 7-inch gaming handheld, the AYN Odin 2 Portal, which just started a huge sale, bringing the Base model down to $250. For an extra $50, you’re getting a much more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

However, that model has gone in and out of stock several times over the past few days. It’s not clear if the company will discontinue it, like its smaller cousin, the Odin 2, but it may be subject to limited availability.

Sales for the MANGMI Pocket Max start on February 6 at 6 PM PST on the official website. It comes in Black, White, and Retro GB colorways.

