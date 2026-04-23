This pool-cleaning robot can climb out of pools, and you can get it for $1,000 off

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Mammotion is offering a discount program as part of the Kickstarter program for its SPINO S1 Pro pool-cleaning robot.

You can pay a refundable $50 deposit to get the robot for $1,499, which is $1,000 less than the recommended price.

The robot can scale the pool walls and then pull itself out of the pool to charge.

Mammotion is gearing up to launch the SPINO S1 Pro pool cleaning robot following its unveiling at CES earlier this year. This gadget isn’t cheap, but the company has revealed a hefty discount for early backers.

Mammotion revealed a so-called VIP discount program as part of its upcoming Kickstarter campaign. Between now and April 28 (the start of the campaign), you can pay a refundable $50 deposit to secure a $1,000 discount on the SPINO S1 Pro. That’s a great deal, as the pool-cleaning robot ordinarily has a $2,499 recommended price.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The robot stands out thanks to its AutoShoreCharge docking system. It can find its charging station while in the pool and then climb the pool wall. From here, the station lifts the robot out of the pool to charge it. The robot is able to find the charging station from up to ten meters (~33 feet) away.

The manufacturer also promises that this robot can look for areas with lots of dirt and debris, adjust its suction accordingly, and avoid unnecessary passes. Furthermore, the SPINO S1 Pro can be controlled via the Mammotion app if you’d like to take matters into your own hands.

In any event, the Kickstarter campaign kicks off on April 28, so you still have just under a week to take advantage of the hefty discount. In addition to the $1,000 discount, your $50 deposit also secures priority shipping.

Follow