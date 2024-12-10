A surprising number of you have MagSafe-compatible cases for Android

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Apple’s MagSafe standard enables a wide variety of accessories on iPhones, but you’ll likely need a case if you want to use these accessories on your Android phone.

That’s just what Android Authority contributor Dhruv Bhutani did with his Pixel 9 Pro, buying a MagSafe-compatible case for his pocket-friendly flagship device. That also got us wondering how many readers have bought MagSafe cases for their Android phones.

Do you use a MagSafe-compatible case with your Android phone?

Just over 1,100 votes were cast in this poll, and a surprising 60.8% of respondents said they’ve paired a MagSafe-compatible case with their Android phone. I’m guessing that this poll attracted MagSafe fans in the first place, but it’s still an interesting result.

“I’ve actually decided I won’t upgrade from my Pixel 8 until Qi2 is implemented into an Android phone. Whether that’s Pixel, Samsung, or Nothing. We’ll see who wants my doubloons,” said reader Nina.

Oddly enough, a few readers in the comments noted issues with MagSafe cases on Android phones such as charging problems potentially caused by misalignment. So it’s clear that some accessory makers need to improve their products.

Meanwhile, ~27% of polled readers said they didn’t care about MagSafe cases on their Android devices. These readers are presumably happy with the current ecosystem of accessories available for their phones. Finally, 12.1% of surveyed readers said they didn’t know MagSafe cases were an option for Android phones.

