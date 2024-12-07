Google skipped Qi 2 on the Pixel 9 Pro so I took matters into my own hands

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Call me crazy, but MagSafe might just be the most impactful improvement in the smartphone accessory ecosystem. A simple ring of magnets embedded in the phone has opened up a whole world of accessories that seamlessly integrate with the iPhone.

MagSafe is, in my opinion, the most impactful upgrade to smartphone accessories in years.

From wallets to tripods, power banks, and desk charging stations, I’ve invested a fair amount of money in acquiring a series of accessories that work perfectly with my iPhone. But there’s a catch. Like many smartphone enthusiasts, I dual-wield smartphones. And none of these accessories are compatible with my Pixel 9 Pro. So, I decided to take things into my own hands.

Do you use a MagSafe-compatible case with your Android phone? 325 votes Yes, I've added a wide variety of MagSafe accessories to my Android phone. 61 % No, I don't care about MagSafe accessories. 28 % I didn't know this was an option. 11 %

The Qi 2 dilemma

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

In an ideal world, all 2024 flagships would support the Qi2 standard. Developed as a follow-up to the ubiquitous Qi wireless charging standard, Qi2 supports the same magnetic alignment infrastructure as MagSafe.

In fact, Apple contributed to the development of the standard. However, we’re not in an ideal world, and the only Qi2-compatible phone is, ironically, an HMD device. You’d expect the latest Pixel, Google’s flag bearer of Android smartphones, to be on point with the latest standard, but that’s clearly not the case.

But as always, there’s a solution. I picked up the Ringke Onyx MagSafe compatible case for the Pixel 9 Pro ($19.99 at Amazon) to give it all the same capabilities as my iPhone 16 Pro Max, and it’s been fantastic.

At first glance, the case looks no different from the thousands of smartphone cases on the market. It’s ever so slightly thicker than many other options, but not enough to be noticeable when you slip a phone into it. So far, so good. But the secret sauce lies in the series of magnets integrated into the back of the phone. These magnets allow you to attach practically any MagSafe accessory to your smartphone.

Bringing MagSafe support to Android is pretty straightforward

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Over the last couple of years, I’ve stopped carrying my wallet altogether. Between digital payments, I only really need a credit card for large purchases, and my MagSafe wallet is perfect for storing a couple of cards. Previously, if I weren’t carrying my iPhone along, I’d just slip the wallet into another pocket. However, Ringke’s case lets me keep it close at hand on the Pixel.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Elsewhere, I usually carry a MagSafe tripod with me when meeting friends to capture group shots. But, obviously, that tripod only works with an iPhone. Not anymore. The magnets in the Pixel 9 Pro’s case are strong enough to allow me to position the phone exactly as I want — both vertically and horizontally.

MagSafe accessories help you flesh out content creation, photography, and more with your smartphone.

Of course, MagSafe power banks are yet another obvious use case. I know it’s not the most efficient way to charge on the go, but there’s a certain convenience that comes from not having to lug a cable around. It’s a cleaner and much neater setup, and all it took was a case to make the Pixel 9 Pro compatible with my power bank.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Finally, I’ve talked about my love for the iPhone’s Standby Mode in depth. I even went ahead and picked up aesthetic desk accessories to complete the look. However, as you’d have guessed it, these desk charging accessories are MagSafe only. Previously, I’d just resort to digging out a cable to charge up the Pixel. Thanks to the Ringke case, my Pixel 9 Pro can now comfortably charge on the same mount.

The solution doesn’t have to be complicated

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Look, I’m a simple guy with simple needs. All I want is an ecosystem of accessories that work together. While multi-million dollar corporations try to figure out how to use the latest tech standards, the solution is often not that complicated.

In my case, all it took was an after-market case to add support for all my accessories. But hey, Google, if you’re listening — it shouldn’t have to be like this, and I truly hope the Pixel 10 lineup includes support for Qi2 right out of the box.

Ringke Onyx for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Ringke Onyx for Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Thin and light • Nice colorways • Very affordable MSRP: $19.99 A budget-friendly Pixel 9 Pro XL case. It's nothing innovative, but the Ringke Onyx ticks all the boxes you'd want from a basic phone case. See price at Amazon

You might like

Comments