This quirky new handheld might be the best way to play Nintendo DS games

TL;DR The MagicX Zero 40 is a new handheld with a tall screen for better Nintendo DS emulation.

It’s similar to a Nintendo 2DS in design, but the budget chipset won’t run most 3DS games.

The device is expected to be available in mid-April and retail for $75.

Nintendo DS emulation has been stable for years, but modern devices aren’t equipped to make the most out of the two-screen gameplay. Typically one screen is either smaller or both are displayed side-by-side, with compromises in gameplay for both. The MagicX Zero 40 presents a novel solution to the problem, and it takes major design queues from the Nintendo 2DS.

The new handheld essentially shifts the display 90 degrees to offer a large vertical space. The two screens from the Nintendo DS are then displayed on top of each other. MagicX released a video demonstrating how this works earlier this week, which you can watch above. The taller screen could also be great for vertical shooters, which might explain the inclusion of a single joystick.

This approach is similar to what Nintendo did with the Nintendo 2DS. Despite appearances, it used a single display panel, with most of it hidden behind a clever case design.

The MagicX Zero 40 provides a novel approach to Nintendo DS emulation, but there are some quirks.

The MagicX Zero 40 is powered by the AllWinner A133P chipset, which is a budget chipset found in popular Linux devices like the TrimUI Smart Pro and TrimUI Brick. It should handle Nintendo DS games just fine, but Nintendo 3DS games are likely beyond reach. The device also does not ship with a stylus, but without the protective screen coating of original DS hardware, you’ll want to use something softer that’s designed for phones.

Speaking of the screen, it has a slightly awkward resolution at 480 x 800 pixels. That means integer upscaling of native 256 x 192 games is impossible, so you will either have stretched pixels or black bars on the sides. Either way, the IPS display should be significantly better than the LCD screens on the original DS.

The MagicX Zero 40 is expected to be available for purchase starting in mid-April at a price around$75. MagicX is a new player in the retro gaming handheld space, but with interesting designs like this one, it could quickly make a name for itself.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like