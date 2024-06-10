Search results for

Google's Magic Editor is now available on even more devices

The free version offers all the editing muscle with one small restriction.
Published on6 hours ago

Magic Editor option on Google Pixel 8 Pro (1)
Adamya Sharma / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google’s Magic Editor is now more widely available across Android devices, including Samsung devices.
  • This comes after last month’s rollout to older Pixels.
  • The free version of the feature can be found in the latest version of the Google Photos app.

Nearly a year after Google debuted Magic Editor on the Pixel 8 series, the feature is now rolling out to more Android devices.

Per 9to5Google, the free version of the feature is now available to devices beyond the Pixel stable, including Samsung smartphones and tablets. This gives users an alternative to Generative Edit, the Korean firm’s homebrewed AI editor.

The latest rollout phase comes after last month’s wider rollout of Magic Editor to older models within the Pixel family.

google pixel 8 magic editor 2
Rita El Khoury / Android Authority
Magic Editor "Try Now" prompt

Magic Editor is a nifty generative AI photo editing tool that allows users to reframe, resize, and reposition subjects and objects, adjust lighting, scene composition, and more. While the free version offers similar functionality to the one accessible through the Google One Premium plan, one key difference exists. Free users can only save 10 Magic Editor photos monthly, while premium subscribers and Pixel users have no restrictions.

To access Magic Editor on your device, you must download and install the latest version of Google Photos (6.85). If the feature is available, you’ll notice a pink/purple ombre button in the bottom left corner of the screen while editing a photo.

Is Magic Editor available on your phone? Let us know in the comments below!

