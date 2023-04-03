Every so often, an online video comes along that makes you want to play it on constant repeat. However, continually having to restart it manually quickly becomes tedious. What you need is a way for the video to auto-loop and replay itself without any interaction from you. Here’s how to loop a video on an iPhone.

How to create a looping video on an iPhone by using Live Photos

How to play a video in a loop on your iPhone

With the newer versions of iOS, Apple has slightly moved the positions of the settings you need to loop a video on the iPhone. Place the video you want to loop inside its own album in the Photos app. You can do this by selecting the video, tapping the Share menu, and selecting Add to Album .

. Choose to create a new album and place the video in there. The album name is irrelevant.

It’s essential you make the new album; otherwise, the iPhone will play ALL your videos in a loop, one after the other. Putting one video in its own album isolates it from the rest and ensures only that one will play and auto-loop.

Staying inside the album, tap the three-dot icon at the top-right of the screen.

Select Slideshow.

The video will now start playing. Tap once on the screen, and an Options button appears at the bottom. Tap that.

Change the Theme to Origami .

to . The slideshow will have music playing over your video. To disable the music and hear the original video audio, switch Music to None .

to . Toggle on the Repeat option.

option. Tap Done at the top-right to save your options.

The video will now play and loop until you close it.

How to create a looping video on an iPhone by using Live Photos You can also create a looping “video” by using a Live Photo in your Photos app. Since a Live Photo consists of a couple of seconds of movement on either side of the picture, that movement can be looped to create the illusion of a video.

Start by taking your photo (ensuring the Live Photo option is enabled). Alternatively, if you want to use an older photo, you can go to the Live Photos category in Albums to search for the image.

Drop down the small Live menu at the top left, and you’ll see a Loop option. Select that, and your photo will start looping.

However, it must be said that Bounce is a lot better. You get the same effect, but it is much smoother than Loop. Try both out (maybe by making a few GIFs on your iPhone) and see which one you prefer.

