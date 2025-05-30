Poll: What do you look for in the best camera phones?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

We recently published our overhauled list of the best camera phones, and we’re really spoiled for choice in 2025. Our article covers the best phones for zoom, selfies, video, and more.

What do you look for in a great camera phone, though? That’s the topic of our featured poll today. You can vote in the poll below and leave a comment if you’d like to elaborate on your decision.

What do you look for in the best camera phones? 88 votes Big sensors and wide apertures 39 % Megapixels 9 % Multiple, flexible lenses 13 % Portrait and selfie quality 7 % Video recording options 2 % Long range zoom 18 % Filters 2 % Something else (see comments) 10 %

Camera phone purists might prioritize huge sensors with wide apertures. This enables great light-gathering capabilities and natural depth-of-field effects without relying on software. Conversely, some people might be on the lookout for more megapixels. This is still the go-to marketing strategy for many brands, and there are upsides and downsides to a higher-resolution camera.

Then again, maybe you’re not too hung up on sensor size and megapixels and just want great long-range zoom or a variety of flexible lenses. This makes sense if you want to take good-quality shots across an entire focal range.

There are plenty of other factors to look for in a great camera phone, such as portrait and selfie quality, video capture quality and options, and more. So let us know your priority in the poll!

