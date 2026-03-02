Google Translate's most powerful tool is working on a new look

Stephen Headrick / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Translate is preparing several interface changes, including a new look for live conversations.

Tone options could make audio samples easier to understand.

Translate is also working on an additional home screen widget.

Google Translate has been enjoying some unexpected time in the spotlight lately, with updates like its language-learning Practice mode challenging our expectations for what the app can do. We’ve recently been tracking quite a few upcoming changes to Translate on Android, and today we’ve got a few more updates to share, including a new look for Live Translate.

We’ve got a lot to cover here, so let’s get right into it. We’re looking today at Google’s 10.7.52.876301306.5-release build of Translate for Android. So far, when you’re getting started with a Live Translate session, you’ve been presented with an interface like this:

You’d tap your options at the bottom-left there to set conversation modes, choosing what you hear aloud, through an earbud, or see on-screen. And then as the conversation progressed, translations appeared from the top of the screen.

But now, Google is starting to experiment with a new interface for Live Translate:

The session now begins with an introductory splash screen, inviting you to choose your options. Like before, those can be further refined. And then when the conversation begins, our log of it is now down on the bottom.

In addition to those Live Translate changes, we’ve also spotted some new options in the works for how Translate handles audio samples of translation results. When you’re not sure about pronunciation, you may soon be able to tweak the app’s audio output, slowing it down or choosing a different tone.

Right now, this isn’t yet functional, so we’re unable to demonstrate exactly how that might sound. We can see, though, that tones will likely not be supported across all languages.

Finally, we have a few updates on changes we already checked in with. Remember those confusingly sized new widgets we spotted Translate preparing last month? Well, now we’re seeing one more, a 3×2 widget that offers a shortcut to starting translation with a specific language pair:

While that’s still in development, this last one’s actually ready for prime time: Translate shortcuts. Late last year, we uncovered work towards giving Translate some in-app shortcuts when you long-press on the app’s icon. Those are now starting to go live, giving you quick access to Translate’s Practice mode and more. Hopefully it won’t be long before the rest of these changes are similarly ready to go.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

