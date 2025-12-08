Google Translate's language-learning tutor is working on some upgrades

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Translate is working on implementing shortcuts for some of its most-used functions, including the new language learning mode.

The app is also preparing new notification options, with a couple similarly focused on those new learning tools.

Who would have expected Google Translate to be getting so much attention in 2025? While the app’s been doing its basic translation game for over 15 years now, Google shook things up this past summer by transforming it into a tool that could also help teach you a new language. As Translate continues to grow like this, it looks like Google’s working on some handy new ways to make it easy for us to quickly access the features we need most.

Today we’re looking at the new 9.29.42.841653956.12-release build of Google Translate for Android. The changes we’re featuring here aren’t yet publicly visible in the app as you’ll see it on your phone, but represent what developers have been preparing behind the scenes.

For starters, Translate is working on adding a selection of new shortcuts — those options you see after long-pressing on an app’s icon that let you jump right to a particular screen within. So far, Translate hasn’t offered any shortcuts like that, but with this release we see it preparing to offer three of them:

When you select one of those shortcuts, you’ll be able to start up Translate ready to look at some camera input, begin a live translate session, or help you our with your latest round of language learning.

Speaking of those practice tools, we’ve also spotted another work-in-progress change to Google Translate that could help you better stay on top of your efforts.

If you’ve been forgetting to get your lessons in, a practice reminder might just be in order. While you can already get those in the app, Translate is working on implementing a whole new “language practice” notification category. You’ll also be able to have the app alert you when your weekly summary of progress becomes available. And with all the new tricks Google Translate has been learning, it only seems fitting that the app wants to keep us apprised of its latest additions through product update notifications.

Like we said, none of these are accessible in the app just yet, but with any luck, we may see users getting their hands on them soon. Have you already started using Translate to learn a new language, or just brush up on your skills? Let us know down in the comments, and tell us if this new shortcut and reminders sound like good ideas to you.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow