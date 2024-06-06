Galaxy AI's Live Translate feature will soon support non-Samsung apps

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy AI feature called Live Translate is going to work in non-Samsung apps soon.

This will allow you to use your favorite calling apps on your Galaxy device and still have access to Live Translate, which is currently not possible.

Samsung didn’t say when this would roll out, but it seems like something that might launch with the upcoming foldables.

When Samsung announced Galaxy AI in tandem with the Galaxy S24 series, one of the highlight features was Live Translate. This allows you to hear live translations during phone calls, an incredibly useful feature if you are traveling. Regardless of what language you speak and what language the person on the other end of the line speaks, you will be able to understand each other in real-time.

Notably, Live Translate works for the receiver of the call regardless of what phone they are using. Android, iOS, feature phone, or even landline — it doesn’t matter. However, you, the caller, currently must use the native Samsung dialer app for the call. Any other apps that support calls won’t work with Live Translate.

Thankfully, this significant limitation will change soon. In a blog post published today by Won-Joon Choi — EVP & Head of R&D Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics — the company reveals that Live Translate will soon support third-party calling apps. Samsung doesn’t come out and say it, but it seems like this would include third-party dialers as well as chat apps with calling capabilities, such as WhatsApp.

Here’s what Won-Joon says: Soon, Samsung is extending the power of Galaxy AI beyond Samsung’s own native calling app by expanding Live Translate to other third-party message apps to support voice calls. So you can stay in contact with friends or colleagues, communicating on your favorite apps in multiple languages. And since this feature has been integrated into our on-device AI language translation model, users will be able to experience barrier-free communication without worrying about privacy issues like personal data being shared outside their phone when using Live Translate. Unfortunately, Won-Joon doesn’t disclose a timeline for this rollout. However, it’s not unreasonable to assume that it could roll out with Samsung’s next line of foldable phones, which will likely include the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. We expect those to land in early July.

Even if Live Translate support for third-party apps doesn’t roll out with those phones, it will undoubtedly roll out this year, just based on Samsung’s announcement in this blog post. So stay tuned!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments