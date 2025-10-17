Deal: The Litheli Eclair 1000 Portable Power Station has built-in power banks!

We don’t talk much about Litheli around here, but I have been keeping an eye on its products. There are some nice offerings from the brand, and there’s currently a great deal on the Litheli Eclair 1000 Portable Power Station that makes it irresistible. Buy the Litheli Eclair 1000 Portable Power Station for just $419.99 ($280 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The product is sold and shipped by Litheli.

While not as popular as other power station makers, Litheli is starting to get more attention. The company is bringing some excellent innovation to a market that isn’t known for quick evolution. A first look at the unit will make you realize this isn’t your typical power station!

Of course, we are referring to the two docked power banks. These are Litheli U20 IPS Super Batteries. Each holds 20,000mAh of battery capacity and can charge your devices via USB-C at 45W or USB-A at 18W. It’s not only made to charge devices, though. Litheli sells many tools that these batteries can directly power.

The power station is pretty awesome, too, especially at this lower price point. It comes with a large 1,069Wh capacity, which is enough to charge a smartphone about 50 times. It’s also relatively fast, with a max output of a whopping 1,800W.

The max output can be achieved using the four AC outlets. Additionally, it has four USB-C ports, two USB-A connections, a car socket, a couple of DC5521 connections, and a Pogo Pin output.

The unit can fully recharge in under an hour when using AC charging. Of course, you can also juice up using up to 400W of solar panel input, or using the car socket in your vehicle.

If you’re looking for a great power station at a really accessible price, this one will be hard to beat. It comes with plenty of juice, a nice variety of ports, and some unique features that are still rare in this industry. Catch this deal while it’s available!

