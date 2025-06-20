The Linkind EP6 Smart Hexagon Panels turn boring walls into amazing light shows

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Have you ever seen those cool hexagon lights that YouTubers love to adorn their walls with? They look fantastic, and I always wanted some, but they can get a bit pricey. Thanks to the folks at Linkind, I finally got to test some, and the best part is that its EP6 Smart Hexagon Panels won’t break the bank. Let’s dive right in.

Setting things up

First things first, you have to get these lights installed. Let me start by warning you that this process is a bit tricky and time-consuming, but that’s true of basically all decorative smart lights. Making sure these are aligned perfectly and working properly takes patience, so make sure you keep your schedule clear for a while if you’re going to set up these awesome-looking lights. It took me about three hours to plan, install, and set up two sets of seven hexagon lights (so, 14 hexagon panels).

The good news is that the process becomes second-nature once you know what to do. Essentially, you’ll have to grab the cardboard alignment boards and tape them to the wall in the order you want the lights set up. There is an alignment tool included to help you get the angles right. Then, you’ll have to grab the bases, install the two-sided tape on them, and then use the other side of the tape to stick them to the wall, using the cardboard cutouts to put them all in place. Once all is set up, put the connectors in place, making sure all panels are linked. Also, make sure the power connections are hooked in; you’ll need one power brick per seven light panels. Also, make sure the controller is connected somewhere.

Once all that is done, you lock in the panels, connect the controller, and plug the brick (or bricks) into a wall outlet. If all goes well, they will light up, and you can connect to the system using the AiDot app. As you can see, this isn’t rocket science, but it takes careful alignment, patience, and a lot of repetition. Once you get in the zone, though, it is a simple process — it just takes time.

I liked that the power and controller connections can go anywhere, and the system figures things out on its own. The app will even recognize your pattern and let you customize its orientation for easier management. You can also easily expand your setup later. Simply add the new EP6 Smart Hexagon Panels and connect them to the current system. Each controller can manage up to 21 panels; again, you need a power brick per seven panels.

Here’s an essential piece of advice: Be careful with the connectors! They feel a bit fragile, and I damaged one of them in the process. Getting a replacement will be a time-consuming process. I can’t find them on sale, so you will likely have to contact support to get extras and then wait for them to ship.

Let there be light!

Once set up and plugged in, the lights should turn on immediately. You can control them using the physical controller, but getting the AiDot app set up will let you make the most out of the Linkind EP6 Smart Hexagon Panels. You can pick between any colors, customize light panels individually (or even use different colors in a single one), choose from a wide set of presets, or even create your own. In addition, you can use the built-in mic or your device’s audio to sync the lights with media.

These look quite gorgeous, honestly. The colors are bright and vibrant. In fact, they do a perfectly good job of dimly lighting up my whole room. I often leave them on when awake at night. And it helps that they create a gorgeous, colorful ambiance in the room. You can see what I mean in the image below.

While you can use the AiDot app independently, you can also link the panels to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Then you can control them within those apps, or use a smart speaker powered by a digital assistant. This means you can also set routines, have them interact with other smart home devices, and more. Linkind doesn’t mention Matter or Thread support, however. We’ve asked the company about this and will update if we get a response.

I do have one complaint, though. There is a buzzing electrical hum that won’t go away. I’ve tried placing the electrical inputs in different locations, switching panels around, rebooting, and more. The hum is louder the brighter the lights are. That said, it isn’t a huge deal. I usually only notice it when it’s silent, but it gets easily overpowered when listening to music or playing anything on my computer. I do live in a very quiet place, though, so it can get annoying sometimes.

Should you buy the Linkind EP6 Smart Hexagon Panels?

Whenever I look at cool gadgets like these, I wonder if I would spend my hard-earned money on them. That’s kind of how I measure how good they are. The Linkind EP6 Smart Hexagon Panels pack comes with seven panels and costs $139.99 MSRP at Walmart. This means that if you want something like my setup, that would be nearly $280. Discounts are common, though, so look into those. For example, at the time of writing, they are currently on sale for $94.

With that in mind, I find it hard to justify paying $140 or more for cool lights. They do look amazing, though, and they work great. The biggest competitors are the Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels, which cost $189.99 for a 10-pack, or the Nanoleaf Shapes, which cost $189.99 for nine panels.

Not only are the Linkind EP6 Smart Hexagon Panels cheaper from the get-go, but they are often found on sale. If you can catch a good discount, these offer more bang for your buck, and I have been enjoying them very much. In short, if you are looking for decorative wall lighting, you’ll save a good chunk of change with these; they look and work great!

