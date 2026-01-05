LG’s stunning Wallpaper TV returns with zero cables and zero clutter

TL;DR At CES 2026, LG brought back its Wallpaper TV in the form of the LG OLED evo W6.

It drops the ugly ribbon cable and forced soundbar of the original version using the Zero Connect Box to deliver an almost cable-free wall-mounted setup.

With uncompressed wireless 4K, up to 165Hz, G-Sync and FreeSync, and a much brighter OLED panel, the W6 doubles as a capable gaming display.

LG is bringing back a product it quietly retired years ago, and this time, it’s addressing the issues that held it back. At CES 2026, LG Electronics officially reintroduced its Wallpaper TV concept, now calling it the world’s thinnest true wireless OLED TV.

The LG W7 Wallpaper TV from 2017 was one of the most futuristic gadgets of the last decade. Its screen was so thin it looked like a poster held up by magnets. But it had one big flaw: a thick, unattractive ribbon cable that connected it to a required, bulky Dolby Atmos soundbar. This was a disappointing design choice, especially for anyone with a high-end custom audio setup, since the soundbar became a useless extra you couldn’t get rid of.

The new version, called the LG OLED evo W6, is LG’s effort to make a bold design into something people would actually want in their homes.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The main change is simple but significant: there are no visible cables. LG got rid of the old soundbar and replaced it with the Zero Connect Box, a separate hub that handles video, audio, and inputs, then sends everything wirelessly to the display. You still need a power cord, but aside from that, the TV sits flush against the wall just like wallpaper.

The W6 isn’t quite as thin as the previous model, but there’s a good reason for that. The old W7 was just 2.57mm thick, while the new W6 is about 9mm. The extra thickness probably makes room for the wireless receivers and cooling technology needed to keep it running safely. Still, 9mm is thinner than most smartphones, and since it mounts magnetically and sits flush to the wall, you likely won’t notice the difference.

The TV features LG’s latest OLED panel technology along with a wireless AV transmission system that can send uncompressed 4K video at high refresh rates with almost no delay. This is important because the TV isn’t just for watching movies. LG is also aiming at gamers, with support for modern consoles and PCs through the Zero Connect Box.

Inside, the W6 uses the new Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3, which LG says has an NPU that is 5.6 times faster than earlier versions. This extra processing power leads to real improvements. For example, the panel uses Hyper Radiant Color Technology and Brightness Booster Ultra to reach brightness levels 3.9 times higher than a standard OLED.

For the gamers out there, you get 4K at 165Hz with G-Sync and FreeSync support, making this a massive monitor as much as a TV. Perhaps most importantly for a wall-mounted display, it has earned Reflection Free Premium certification, so your expensive Wallpaper TV won’t turn into a mirror the moment you open the blinds.

Pricing and availability were not finalized at CES, but it’s clear this TV will be in the ultra-premium range.

Follow