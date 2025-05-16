Save over $500 on a stunning LG Ultragear OLED gaming monitor

As you gear up for gaming this weekend, ask yourself if you’re getting the full gaming experience you deserve. If the answer is no, you’ll be happy to hear that there’s never been a better time to upgrade to the LG 32-inch Ultragear OLED Dual Mode gaming monitor. A $503 price drop has reduced the asking price of the stunning monitor to an all-time low of just $897 on Amazon today. LG 32-inch Ultragear OLED Dual Mode Gaming Monitor for $897 ($503 off)

This isn’t just another OLED gaming monitor — it’s the first to offer a VESA-certified Dual Mode. That means you can switch between ultra-sharp 4K at 240Hz and super-responsive 1080p at 480Hz on the fly. Its 32-inch OLED panel delivers dazzling visuals with DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification and an incredible 1.5 million:1 contrast ratio, ideal for dark, cinematic scenes.

Serious gamers will also appreciate the ultra-fast 0.03ms response time, NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, as well as both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 for max compatibility. LG’s unique Pixel Sound tech lets audio play directly from the screen, enhancing immersion without external speakers. Add anti-glare coating, slim bezels, and a two-year OLED panel warranty, and this is one of the most future-proof monitors you can buy, especially while it’s 36% off.

