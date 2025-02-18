The LG StandbyME Go portable smart display is $500 off!

I got to check out the LG StandbyME Go at CES 2025 and liked it so much that I was about to run off with it. It is a portable smart display that you can use anywhere. It is really cool, but the full retail price is a bit too much for my liking at $1,196.99. Today’s deal saves you $500, bringing the price down to a more palatable $696.99. Get the LG StandbyME Go portable smart screen for $696.99

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” The discount is applied automatically, so just add the item to your cart and check out!

The LG StandbyME Go is really cool. This is pretty much a 27-inch monitor that you can take wherever you want. It’s built into a briefcase with a handle, which houses the whole system, including a built-in battery that is estimated to last for three hours on a full charge.

The 27-inch monitor has a Full HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, you will get a built-in 4.0-channel sound system. It also offers a “cinematic experience,” thanks to Dolby Atmos and Vision support. This happens to feature a touch screen, as well, adding a really nice level of interaction.

Software-wise, you get LG’s WebOS smart TV platform, so you can stream all your favorite content without the need for external sources. It also has an HDMI input if you want to connect other sources to it. Of course, it also gets all the standard wireless protocols, such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

I’ll be honest and tell you it isn’t exactly the easiest to carry around. It weighs 28 lbs and measures 30.5 x 22.6 x 7.4 in. That said, it is a large monitor/smart TV that can actually be used on the go. I see it as a great option for picnics, weekend camping trips, or for digital nomads who would like to work on a larger display from a hotel room.

I am a bit of a minimalist, so I like the flexibility the LG StandbyME Go offers. I could use it at my home office for work, or move it around the house to enjoy some movies during my free time. Alternatively, I would love to take this screen on my work trips. It could be my one screen to rule them all, really.

If you’re interested, you might want to jump on this deal soon. It’s a hefty discount and we’re not sure how long it will stick around.

Extra deal: Want a portable projector? The Yaber T2 is $120 off

Now, if you want actual portability, and an even larger screen, you might want to look into a portable projector. The Yaber T2 is one of the most affordable ones that we would still recommend. You can currently get it for just $239.99 after applying a $100 on-page coupon.

This one is much easier to carry at 8.12 lbs and ‎11.41 x 5.51 x 11.4 in. It can also project a much larger 120-inch screen. It still has a Full HD resolution. The only downside is that it won’t be as bright, but thanks to the 450 lumens of brightness, it will work perfectly in darker environments.

It still has a built-in battery, which can last about 2.5 hours on a full charge. You’ll also enjoy a couple of 8W speakers, which means you can also use this in audio-only mode, and this extends the battery life up to about 18 hours!

The main downside is that this model doesn’t come with a smart TV operating system baked in, but it is also significantly cheaper than the competition, so we can’t exactly get too picky. You can mirror your phone screen to it, using Wi-Fi 6 and NFC to connect to it. And if you really want a smart TV platform, you can connect any dongle to the HDMI input. Yaber actually sells an optional Google TV dongle for an extra $49.99.

