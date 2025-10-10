Save $300 on the fun LG Smart Monitor Swing

Recent offerings have proved that monitors don’t need to be simple screens fixed to a desk. For example, the LG Smart Monitor Swing can be moved around the home or office, adapting to your needs regardless of what you’re doing. Come learn all about it and see if today’s $300.67 discount pushes you to get yourself one. Buy the LG Smart Monitor Swing for just $999.32 ($300.67 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but there is one important caveat. The deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. You can learn more about Prime plans and pricing here. Oh, and keep in mind, new subscribers get a 30-day free trial. This means many of you can access this sale for free!

The LG Smart Monitor Swing is very special. This is not just a screen you can use with your computer. It can also work as a smart TV, has a touchscreen, and can be rolled around for multiple use cases.

The base comes with wheels, so rolling it around will be a breeze. Additionally, the base gives you complete freedom to change angles, orientations, heights, and more. And because it has its own support, you don’t need to waste precious desk space on it. It will just float above your workspace seamlessly.

In terms of specs, you’re getting a crisp 31.5-inch 4K UHD panel with 250 nits of brightness. It’s a pretty nice one, too. The screen can reproduce 95% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. Not only that, but it is a touchscreen.

The touch display is part of another factor that makes it so unique. This screen has webOS integrated, so it can work on its own. You can use plenty of apps, or mirror other devices to it. And since it has built-in speakers, you can even use it as a TV, to stream movies, shows, and more through your favorite apps.

You won’t lack any ports here. There are three USB-C ports, of which one can power your laptop at 65W. You’ll also enjoy a couple of HDMI connections.

My only gripe is that, unlike the StanbyME series, this one does not have a battery. You’ll need to keep it plugged in to use it. That’s not a deal-breaker for such a cool and functional smart monitor, though. I really want this. Do you? If so, go catch this deal before it disappears.

