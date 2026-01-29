Save a whopping $553 on the awesome LG Smart Monitor Swing

Monitors are no longer just screens. Modern ones are adding more functionality, mobility, and innovative features. This also makes new monitors pricier, but good deals like this one show up from time to time. Usually $1,299.99, the LG Smart Monitor Swing is only $746.99 right now, saving you a whopping $553. Buy the LG Smart Monitor Swing for just $746.99 ($553 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. We’re not sure how long the offer will stand, so you might want to act quickly.

If you’re looking for a really nice monitor, take a look at this one. The LG Smart Monitor Swing is a real treat! It’s not just a screen for your computer. Instead, you’re getting a premium screen that can work as a standalone smart TV. It has a touchscreen, great specs, smart functions, and can even be moved around with ease.

Let’s start with the display. You’ll enjoy a 31.5-inch 4K UHD panel with 250 nits of brightness. It can also reproduce 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it great for those who care about color accuracy. As already mentioned, it has a touchscreen, so you can get creative and interact with it in a more natural way.

It runs on LG’s webOS, so you get access to plenty of apps and services. Additionally, it has built-in speakers, so it can pretty much replace a TV if all you use is streaming apps.

If you actually want to use it with other devices, you have a nice set of options. It has a couple of HDMI ports, as well as three USB-C connections. One of these can actually power a laptop at 65W.

The design is also one of its main lures. It looks minimalist and straightforward. It’s also very portable, as the base comes with wheels. You can move it around wherever you wish with ease. You can also customize the angles, orientation, height, and more. It’s also nice that it doesn’t require any precious desk space, as it has its own base.

If I had to complain about anything, it’s that I wish it had an internal battery, like the StanbyME series. You’ll need to plug in the LG Smart Monitor Swing. I wouldn’t say that’s a deal breaker, given everything else about the product is so awesome, though. At this price, it also offers outstanding value.

