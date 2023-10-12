LG's 48-inch 4K gaming monitor is $700 off in the Big Deal Days Sale

LG offers a variety of monitors for every need and price bracket. Now, it turns out that the company has slashed prices on these displays as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days promotion, and some of the LG monitor deals are rather tempting.

The most notable deal is for the 48GQ900-B 48-inch 4K gaming monitor, discounted from $1,499.99 to $799.99 . The monitor offers a 48-inch UHD 4K OLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 178-degree viewing angles, making it ideal for immersive gaming experiences. Its 0.1ms response time ensures smooth motion and reduced ghosting, and it supports HDMI 2.1 — offering 2.5x higher bandwidth than its predecessor and enabling up to 120Hz variable refresh rate. In other words, it’s a gamer’s dream.

You can check out all the LG monitor deals below.

Either way, there are loads of discounted LG displays here if you’re in the market for a new monitor. You can also try a free 30-day Prime trial if you don’t have a membership but want to get in on the deal action.