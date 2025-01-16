Get some sunglasses: LG turns up the brightness on its next-gen OLED TV panel

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

One of the more important aspects of a TV display is its brightness. The brightness can impact the picture quality in terms of clarity and vibrancy and offset the ambient light in a well-lit room. LG is now unveiling an OLED TV display it claims is its brightest and most energy efficient to date.

Today, LG has announced its fourth-generation OLED TV display technology. The company claims that its panel can achieve 4,000 nits of brightness, which is 33% brighter than its predecessor. Additionally, LG boasts that this screen is also more energy efficient than the last generation.

On the brightness front, the firm says it is using a new proprietary technology it calls Primary RGB Tandem structure. This tech organizes the light source into four stacks, adding two blue layers and independent layers of red and green to improve brightness. In the last generation, LG used a three-stack light source that consisted of two layers of blue elements with red, green, and yellow elements in a single layer.

Along with increasing the maximum brightness of the display, the company also raised the color brightness. This panel is capable of achieving a color brightness of 2,100 nits, which is a 40% improvement from the previous 1,500 nits.

Not to be overlooked, the tech giant improved color reproduction in bright environments and reduced reflections — like seeing your couch reflected on the screen’s surface — as well. To improve in these areas, LG says it used a special film that blocks 99% of internal and external light reflections. This also helps to maintain the color gamut and accuracy in bright environments.

LG makes it a point to emphasize the improved energy efficiency as smart TVs increasingly use power-hungry AI to upscale and analyze content. The company claims it was able to make the panel 20% more efficient than before, despite the increase in brightness.

The fourth-generation OLED panel is expected to be installed on LG’s high-end TVs this year. Sometime later, the company also plans to start implementing the technology into its OLED gaming monitors.

