Save $50 on this awesome LG 34-inch Curved Smart Monitor

Have you seen those awesome ultrawide, curved, large monitors? I’ve always wanted one, but they tend to get really expensive. One of the best budget options is the LG 34-inch Curved Smart Monitor (34SR60QC-W) at $329.99; currently, you can get it for $50 less. Buy the LG 34-inch Curved Smart Monitor for $279.99 ($50 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. It’s only available in White. If you want the Black model, you’ll have to get it from LG’s website at full price.

While not as impressive as other monitors of its kind, this one is priced at a much more reasonable price point and is still a fantastic display. It comes with a large 34-inch panel. It’s an ultrawide screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This makes it easier to multitask, allowing you to place windows side by side.

When using the full screen for activities such as gaming or watching movies, the wider screen also creates a more immersive experience because it covers more of your peripheral vision. The screen features a nice 3,440 x 1,440 resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. It’s pretty color accurate, too, covering 99% of the sRGB color gamut.

What really stands out for me is that this monitor is essentially a TV replacement. It runs on LG’s webOS smart TV operating system, so you can use it to play all your favorite content from streaming services. You’ll get a remote and all!

This is not the record-low price. We saw this monitor drop to $249.99 in December 2024. That said, we’re unsure if that price will ever return. You might want to take advantage of this offer now. This is still the best price we’ve seen in 2025.

