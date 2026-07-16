Lenovo's Tab Plus Gen 2 tablet with that giant speaker is now up for grabs in the US

Lenovo

TL;DR Following its launch in Europe last month, Lenovo has released the Tab Plus 2 in the US.

It features a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD panel and nine JBL-tuned speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.

More interestingly, the speaker can also be used as a standalone Bluetooth speaker by pairing it with your other devices.

Customers today have plenty of options for great Android tablets, and we’re regularly including Lenovo among the brands making that list. The company announced the Tab Plus Gen 2 roughly a month ago, though its availability has been limited to Europe. That’s changing now, with Lenovo officially releasing the midrange tablet for US and Canadian customers.

Among the key highlights of this tablet are its uniquely designed kickstand and the (giant) JBL-branded nine-speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. You can also use the tablet as a dedicated Bluetooth speaker, which is potentially one of its best party tricks.

Lenovo

The display is also getting a size upgrade from the predecessor’s 11.5-inch screen, with Lenovo outfitting the Tab Plus Gen 2 with a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD panel. It reaches up to 800 nits in high-brightness mode, making it ideal for use even on sunny days.

Lenovo is opting for the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip on the Tab Plus Gen 2, along with a 10,200mAh battery pack that supports 45W fast charging. The battery can reportedly last for up to 15 hours of continuous YouTube viewing. Meanwhile, the tablet also offers a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

Lenovo

On the software front, the Tab Plus Gen 2 runs Android 16 out of the box, with Lenovo promising updates through Android 18. Strangely, Lenovo is leaving out the variant featuring 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage in the US, instead offering only the 128GB/8GB version for $399.99.

You can grab the tablet from the company’s website right away in Celestial White, with no other color variants available. US customers of the Tab Plus Gen 2 will also get the Lenovo Clear Case at no cost. We’re not yet seeing the tablet on other e-commerce platforms like Amazon, though it shouldn’t be long until that changes.

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