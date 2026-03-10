Lenovo put a giant speaker in the middle of this tablet and we actually don't hate it

TL;DR Images of the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 have leaked.

The tablet features a large JBL speaker right in the middle, coupled with a ring stand.

The device also appears to come with accessories, including a carrying case and stylus.

From a rugged tablet with a removable battery to a foldable concept that blurs the line between gaming handheld and laptop, Lenovo had some rather interesting products to show off at MWC 2026. In addition to these devices, there was speculation that the company would also come to the show with the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2, which leaked days before the event. Although Lenovo didn’t bring the tablet to MWC, a leak has delivered new images of this unique device.

Prolific leaker Evan Blass is at it again, this time sharing several images of the successor to the Lenovo Tab Plus. The standout feature on this device is the large JBL speaker smack dab in the middle of the tablet. Surrounding that speaker is a silver ring that can act as a stand when pulled out.

These images also reveal that Lenovo’s unannounced tablet will come with a few accessories. Included in the images are a stylus, a clear protective case, and a carrying case. The carrying case notably has a cutout for the speaker, which can be covered when the case is closed.

It would’ve been nice to get some details about this tablet during MWC, but it looks like we’ll just have to wait until Lenovo is ready to reveal it. Or at least until another leak emerges. Based on the large collection of images the tipster shared, it wouldn’t be surprising if Lenovo is preparing for an announcement soon.

