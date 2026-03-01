Lenovo's Legion Go Fold is the "why not?" of gaming handhelds

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Unveiled at MWC 2026, the Legion Go Fold is currently a proof-of-concept foldable gaming handheld, aimed at users who want a single device for both travel and gaming.

The device features a POLED display that expands from 7.7-inch to 11.6-inch, supporting four distinct use modes including Handheld, Vertical Split-Screen, Horizon Full Screen, and Expanded Desktop.

It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor with 32GB of RAM, and includes a right controller that doubles as a vertical mouse and features a small built-in display for metrics.

Lenovo made its mark in the PC gaming handheld segment with the launch of the Legion Go series, most recently with the Legion Go Gen 2 at IFA 2025. At MWC 2026, Lenovo is experimenting further with the launch of the Legion Go Fold Concept. This is a foldable handheld that doubles down on situational adaptability by adding detachable controllers to its folding display.

The Legion Go Fold is a proof-of-concept designed for people who don’t want to juggle both a laptop for work and a handheld for gaming while travelling.

At the heart of the Go Fold is a POLED display that can unfold from 7.7-inch to 11.6-inch. This expandable display allows the Go Fold to be used in four distinct modes: Standard Handheld Mode: The 7.7-inch display with attached controllers functions as a traditional handheld. Vertical Split-Screen Mode: The screen can be folded out and up, allowing the user to game on one screen

while streaming or viewing a walkthrough on the other. Horizon Full Screen Mode: The display can be flipped 90 degrees, and controllers reattached, to game with the

full 11.6-inch display. Expanded Desktop Mode: Traditional clamshell laptop experience with the included wireless keyboard with touchpad. Like the Legion Go Gen 2, the right controller can be used as a vertical mouse.

The Legion Go Fold Concept is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, coupled with 32GB RAM and a 48Whr battery. The Legion Go Fold Concept’s right controller also features a small screen that serves as a combination touchpad or as a small display for performance metrics and other settings. It also features a customizable hotkey.

As the name suggests, the Lenovo Go Fold Concept is a concept device, so there is no pricing or availability information to share. We hope that the company finds it viable to bring the product to market in the future, as its unique form factor will be perfect for some gamers who want to get everything done in one device.

