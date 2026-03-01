Lenovo's latest rugged tablet does what most Android tablets won't: Removable battery

TL;DR Lenovo has announced the ThinkTab X11 and Idea Tab Pro Gen 2.

The ThinkTab X11 is a rugged Android tablet with an easily removable battery.

The Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 offers a 3.5K PureSight Pro display with Dolby Vision and a JBL quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos.

The ThinkTab will cost $499, while the Idea Tab has a $419 price tag.

It’s the Sunday before the start of Mobile World Congress 2026, which happens to be the day when major announcements are made. Right on time, Lenovo has just announced a slate of new products, like the crazy Legion Go Fold concept. Not to be overlooked, the company also revealed two other interesting tablets.

ThinkTab X11

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Lenovo’s ThinkTab X11 is your classic rugged tablet built to withstand the nicks and dings that come with working in industrial environments. It runs Android, and the best part is that it comes with an easily removable battery, accessible through a snap-off back panel. On most tablets, you at least need a screwdriver to open up the back plate to get to the battery. However, the X11 allows for screwless removal, and the battery can be removed without having to mess with any wiring or internal connections.

The tablet even has a battery-less mode that keeps it powered in fixed, vehicle-mounted, or shift-based situations.

In terms of toughness, the ThinkTab X11 has MIL-STD-810H certification, meaning it passed rigorous environmental testing, and has an IP68 rating.

Underneath the hood is a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. You’ll also find NFC support and dual USB-C ports, enabling simultaneous charging and peripheral connectivity.

Idea Tab Pro Gen 2

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

It’s been about a year since the release of the Idea Tab Pro, and Lenovo is back with a new entry into the series. The second-generation tablet will be the first tablet to feature Lenovo Qira, which is expected to land later this year. Introduced earlier this year during CES, the company describes Qira as not just an AI assistant, but a built-in, cross-device, ambient intelligence aimed at streamlining how you interact with your device.

Along with Qira, the Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 will feature several AI tools, which include: Smarter Reader: This is an intelligent note-taking app that allows you to write down notes with the Tab Pen Plus and select key content to generate summaries and explanations for faster comprehension. Any sections you mark will automatically be saved to Lenovo’s Notepad app, and Lenovo AI Notes will further organize key points behind the scenes.

This is an intelligent note-taking app that allows you to write down notes with the Tab Pen Plus and select key content to generate summaries and explanations for faster comprehension. Any sections you mark will automatically be saved to Lenovo’s Notepad app, and Lenovo AI Notes will further organize key points behind the scenes. Live transcription: You’ll be able to capture lectures and conversations without missing a thing.

You’ll be able to capture lectures and conversations without missing a thing. Smart AI input: The included 2-in-1 keyboard features a dedicated Smart Key that activates this feature. It enables quick text generation and translation using natural language prompts.

Outside of AI features, this new Idea Tab offers a 13-inch 3.5K PureSight Pro display with Dolby Vision. If you want to maximize reading comfort, there’s a matte option with anti-glare technology and constant contrast. You can also expect a JBL quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos. And it’s powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Mobile chip, with a 10,200mAh battery and 45W charging.

Availability The Lenovo Idea Pad Gen 2 is set to launch in July 2026. It will be available Luna Grey, Cloud Grey, and Jelly Mint for $419. Meanwhile, the ThinkTab X11 is a commercial tablet, so you won’t be able to get your hands on it. However, it will launch sometime in Q2 2026 with a price tag of $499.

