This small but powerful Android gaming tablet is ready for a long-rumored return

TL;DR Lenovo has officially teased its next Legion Y700 compact Android gaming tablet on Weibo, confirming a refresh is on the way.

A separate leak points to an 8.8-inch 3K 165Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, and a sole 50MP camera.

The device is expected to launch in China around March, but we’re yet to see if and when it will come to other global markets.

With the proliferation of specialist handhelds and more powerful gaming phones, compact Android gaming tablets don’t come around very often these days. However, Lenovo is determined not to give up on the idea. The company has now officially teased its next-generation Lenovo Legion Y700, offering a closer look at the device’s design ahead of its expected debut this year.

The teasers were shared on Weibo (via NotebookCheck), where Lenovo posted promotional images showing the tablet in both black and white finishes. In the accompanying text, Lenovo refers to the device as the “Lenovo AI Tablet Legion Y700,” with the AI part feeling almost obligatory in 2026. Visually, the rear design keeps things fairly clean, with a single camera module and a circular RGB ring light beneath it as a gaming-centric flourish.

Lenovo was light on details in the teasers, but a separate Weibo post from well-known leaker Digital Chat Station fills in some key blanks. According to the tipster, the Legion Y700 will once again focus on a compact form factor, featuring an 8.8-inch LCD with a sharp 3K resolution and a fast 165Hz refresh rate. Performance is expected to be a major selling point, with the tablet reportedly powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Other claimed specs include a sizable 9,000mAh battery and a 50MP single rear camera, paired with the same RGB ring light seen in Lenovo’s official images. Digital Chat Station also says the tablet is scheduled to debut in March, though that timing, if accurate, appears to apply to China only for now. We don’t yet know if it will get a global release, much less when.

This Y700 refresh might sound familiar to your ear. Lenovo teased a new Legion Y700 last April, highlighting a thinner, lighter design, an 8.8-inch display, and a then-mysterious “new Snapdragon” chip. The latest teasers and leaks suggest this is the same compact Android gaming tablet, now much closer to launch and with clearer hardware details attached.

Whether this next-gen Legion Y700 will make it outside China remains to be seen, but given the cult following of the series, it’s one small tablet many Android fans will be watching closely.

