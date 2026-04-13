Lenovo is getting back into gaming phones after four-year hiatus

Luke Pollack / Android Authority

TL;DR Lenovo is returning to the gaming phone market.

The company announced that it is bringing the Legion Y70 series back.

Levono is teasing a reveal for sometime in May.

As ASUS takes a step back from the gaming phone market, another company is stepping back in. Lenovo, the maker of the Legion Y70 series, is interested in making a return to the space. The company is already teasing the launch of its next gaming-centric phone.

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The last time Lenovo launched a phone in the Legion line was in 2022, but it looks like the company is almost ready to launch a new one. Over on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Lenovo shared a post regarding the next generation of the Legion Y70. In the post, the brand talks about the era of AI gaming while also mentioning that the “entire Lenovo Legion ecosystem is assembled, ready for you to join the fight!”

One commenter responded to the message by asking if the phone would have a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The firm didn’t confirm or deny, but said, “It will certainly live up to your expectations!” Having a powerful chip like the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 would certainly help Lenovo’s phone compete with rivals, like the RedMagic 11 Pro or ROG Phone 9.

The post doesn’t offer many details about this next-generation Legion Y70 handset, but it looks like we won’t have to wait long to hear more. Lenovo’s message says, “See you in May,” suggesting that a launch is just around the corner.

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