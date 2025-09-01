Lenovo Legion Go 2 leak hints at promising upgrades with a hefty price bump

X / Evan Blass

TL;DR Lenovo’s upcoming Legion Go 2 has been leaked entirely.

The leak gives us a peak at the changed design, additional buttons, and the improved ventilation on the Legion Go 2.

The Legion Go 2 is expected to launch later this week at IFA trade show in Berlin.

Lenovo’s next generation of its handheld gaming PC has been highly rumored for a while. The company is likely to launch the updated Legion Go 2 at the IFA trade show this week, and we have started to witness full-blown leaks of the Windows-powered handheld.

Since the weekend, we have come across new leaks that reveal the Lenovo Legion Go 2 in its entirety. These leaks come from reputed leaker Evan Blass, who appears to have gotten access to some promotional material that Lenovo seemingly planned to use during and following the official launch. The comprehensive leak provides us with a clear view of the device’s aesthetics and specifications.

For starters, there aren’t any immediately apparent changes from the Legion Go 2 prototype that Lenovo previewed during CES 2025. While it doesn’t appear identical to the previous two variants, we see elements reminiscent of the earlier devices. It features sharp upper corners from the first-gen Legion Go and the curved grips on the sides of the controllers, as seen on the Legion Go S.

The left and the right controllers feature two menu buttons, compared to just one each previously. The Legion Go 2 appears to also receive a fingerprint scanner on the top edge for enhanced security. Meanwhile, the circular RGB lights around the two joysticks have breaks in between, resembling the Legion logo. In addition to the two programmable buttons on each controller, the right one gets two additional buttons that are placed more ergonomically for use in the FPS mode.

Additionally, the rear panel now appears to feature a bigger opening for more air intake than before. The leaked media also points towards a bigger fan than before.

Internally, the Legion Go 2 is powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, a step up from the Z1 Extreme in the previous generation. The chip features a higher number of GPU cores, accompanied by a slight increase in TDP to 35W. Another rumor from the past suggests that there could be a less powerful variant with a base Ryzen Z2 chip.

Lenovo is also upgrading the display from an IPS to a 144Hz OLED display with variable refresh rate support. Visually, it may appear the same because it still measures 8.8 inches and retains the same 16:10 aspect ratio.

Finally, another leak from Notebookcheck suggests that the Legion Go 2 might be available for a starting price of €999 (~$1,170) at launch, although US prices may differ from the direct currency conversion and could be impacted by the varying tariffs imposed by the current administration. We expect to learn more by the end of this week, which is when Lenovo is expected to launch the handheld.

Additionally, while the Legion Go 2 could go on sale in Europe later this month, the launch in North America could be delayed until November.

